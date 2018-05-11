ELSAH - A 23-year-old woman is in the custody of the Jersey County Sheriff's Office following an early morning stabbing in Elsah.

Jersey County Sheriff John Wimmersberg said the stabbing occurred around 4:32 a.m. Friday when a mother and daughter were involved in a conflict in the 23000 block of Timber Lane, which is in the Joywood area of Elsah. Wimmersberg said the 23-year-old daughter went into a kitchen area during this conflict and attained two knives. She then allegedly started stabbing her mother, who sustained cut wounds to her arms and legs, Wimmersberg said. The mother was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wimmersberg said police were called to the scene by neighbors in the area working at a trailer who heard the cries of the victim and saw her covered in blood. The suspect allegedly fled the scene after the incident, but was taken into custody by authorities later Friday morning. Wimmersberg expects her to be charged with aggravated battery - great bodily harm later today.

The cause of the fight is not known at this time by Wimmersberg.

