ALTON - A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Alby and 20th Streets in Alton resulted in at least one person treated in an Alton Fire Department ambulance Monday afternoon.

The crash involved a 2000s silver Hyundai sedan and a dark blue Mitsubishi SUV and occurred around 3 p.m. Monday. At least one person was placed in the care of paramedics from the Alton Fire Department. Injuries at this time did not appear to be life-threatening. The cause of the accident is unknown at the time.

No identities of anyone involved have been released at this time, and it is not known at this time if any charges will be pressed regarding the crash.

