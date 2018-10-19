MARYVILLE – Two arrests have been made in regards to a Thursday afternoon robbery of a Maryville bank.

Article continues after sponsor message

Maryville Police Chief Rob Carpenter said Christopher Coleman, 45, of St. Louis, is currently in custody in St. Louis and awaiting extradition to Madison County. He has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery after he allegedly handed a teller a note claiming to have a weapon at the First Collinsville Bank, located at 2729 Maryville Road, before getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash around 3:13 p.m. Thursday. No weapon was displayed or discovered following the robbery. Bail for Coleman was set at $150,000.

A second man, Joseph Cretton, 28, of Maryville, was charged with one count of disorderly conduct and one count of obstructing justice. He is accused of claiming the car used in the robbery, described as a small white Hyundai, was stolen when that was in fact not the case, Carpenter said. His bail was set at $50,000.

More like this: