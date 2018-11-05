GODFREY – Students at Alton High School were placed on restricted movement during their fifth-hour classes.

This was due to what has been described by district officials and the Madison County Sheriff's Office as an allegation of a threat. Students were dismissed at regular time, and students who did not have a sixth-hour class were held until dismissal in their classrooms.

Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was a threat, adding while there was no direct evidence to support the allegation, his office was indeed investigating it.

