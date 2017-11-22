HAMEL - Two Staunton sisters have been pronounced dead following an eight-vehicle traffic crash, which occurred Tuesday night along the 27.5 mile marker on southbound Interstate-55 near Hamel.

Madisen N. Bertels, 17, and Hailey Joann Bertels, 20, both of Staunton, were killed following the accident. Madisen Bertels was the driver of one of the vehicles involved, and she was pronounced dead at 8:19 by Madison County Coroner's Investigator Diondra Horner, according to a release from the office of Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn. Hailey Bertels was a backseat passenger. She was pronounced dead at the scene a minute before her sister at 8:18 p.m. According to the release, both women were wearing seat belts.

The crash, which killed these sisters, was caused when a driver of a semi truck ran into seven cars on the interstate for "unknown reasons," Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. told Riverbender.com in a previous interview.

A dozen people were transported both by multiple helicopters as well as multiple ambulances to several area hospitals following the accident.

"It is one of the worst crashes we have had," Dye told Riverbender.com following the accident Tuesday night. "When that many are transported to hospitals, usually it is a bus crash. Wednesday is also one of the busiest travel days of the year, so this came at a terrible time."

