PIASA - In an email sent to parents with students in Southwestern High School and Middle School sent to Riverbender.com, the Southwestern School District announced it was dismissing classes in the high school and middle school early due to a threat.

Calls to both the district and the Macoupin County Sheriff's Office each were answered with a "no comment" response, but the district said it would issue a release once the situation was cleared. A parent who sent the email to Riverbender said there was also an issue at the district on Tuesday, but was unaware of what that issue was.

According to the email, law enforcement is on site as students who do not ride the bus or drive to school are being moved to Brighton North at noon today. Parents and guardians may retrieved their children from there after presenting a photo ID. No student will be allowed to be picked up from the high school or middle school campuses.

