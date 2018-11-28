GRANITE CITY – The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a possible getaway driver following an armed robbery in Granite City.

On the morning of Friday, Nov. 23, two white males dressed in camouflage produced a firearm to an employee of an establishment in the 5500 block of Maryville Road in rural Granite City. The employees of that establishment had just emptied their video poker machines, and the currency from them was on the person of the employee. The men demanded that currency at gunpoint, the employee surrendered it, and the men escaped in what appeared to be a bluish-gray or silver Nissan Altima of a recent model year.

Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the two suspects most likely cased the establishment and knew when the employee would have the currency from inside the gambling machines. He said the suspects fled eastbound on Chain of Rocks Road toward Interstate 270.

Anyone with any information on these suspects or the vehicle in question is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office's anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000 or the dispatch center at (618) 692-4433.

