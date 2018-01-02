WOOD RIVER - Police are currently responding to the U.S. Bank location at 1301 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River for another apparent robbery.

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt confirmed he was en route to the scene and would add more details when they are made available. Scanner traffic indicated the suspect matched the description of the suspected serial bank robber, but police have not confirmed that at this time. If so, this location would be the fourth Riverbend-area bank the currently at-large suspect has targeted.

Other robberies attributed to this possible same suspect include the U.S. Bank location in Alton on Washington, the Reliance Bank location in Godfrey on Godfrey Road and the Regions Bank location in East Alton.

In previous instances, the suspect escaped in a black Chrysler 300 with chrome wheels and darkly tinted windows. It is not known at this time if that same vehicle was seen in conjunction with this most recent robbery.

