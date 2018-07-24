BREAKING: Police on the scene of possible body found in West Alton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEST ALTON - Authorities from different agencies, including the St. Charles County Police Department are at a scene in West Alton near the Melvin Price Lock and Dam investigating a possible dead body. Article continues after sponsor message Details are scarce at this time, but authorities speaking off the record have told Riverbender.com a body was discovered in that area. The condition of the body, the cause of death and its exact location are not known at this time, but updates should be coming soon from St. Charles County Public Information Officer Val Joyner, who told reporters she had just arrived at the scene. Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip