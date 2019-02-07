BETHALTO - Students were evacuated from Bethalto East Elementary late Thursday morning, but everyone is safe.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bethalto Police Chief Craig Welch said the reason for the evacuation was the smell of smoke possibly coming from an electrical source within the building. The evacuation was assisted by the Bethalto Police and Fire Departments, and students were taken to Trimpe Junior High, where they currently remain. District administrators are trying to decide how the rest of the school day will commence following the incident.

Parents will be notified via the school's reach system when a plan is decided. Welch said how the rest of the day will look will most likely be determined by the cause of the smoke and the possible damage done.

More like this: