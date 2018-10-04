ALTON - The Alton Police Department executed a search warrant on the 1100 block of Central Avenue Thursday morning.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said the raid, which was done by the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS), was the result of a drug investigation. He said tips to the police were followed by police surveillance and undercover buys in order to obtain a search warrant. That warrant was executed Thursday morning, and Simmons said officers discovered what is believed to be cocaine and heroin before one was taken into custody.

Simmons said many critique the police use of ILEAS, which operates similarly to a more traditionally-known SWAT team, for drug raids. He said it is police protocol, adding recent events in South Carolina illustrate the need for it.

"Those were eight uniformed officers executing a warrant," Simmons said. "Someone inside shot them with a high-powered rifle. One of them was killed and seven were injured. That's why we use ILEAS for warrants - they are highly trained and practice for this job."

The name of the person in custody has not been released, but Simmons said he expects formal charges to be pressed either Friday or Monday.

