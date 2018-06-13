GODFREY - Two vehicles struck each other in what appeared to be a head-on collision around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Godfrey Road.

A late model red Chevrolet pickup and what appeared to be a dark gray crossover, possibly a Ford, incurred significant damage after the collision, which deployed airbags and caused the front left half of the truck, and the front right half of the crossover to have major damage. Firefighters from the Godfrey Fire Department and an officer directing traffic from the Madison County Sheriff's Office said no one was taken from the scene with injuries, despite an Alton Memorial Ambulance being there.

"There were a few superficial injuries, but nothing life-threatening at this time," the officer said.

The crash occurred north of the business district of Godfrey Road where it intersects with Lageman Road. Traffic was able to continue during the clean-up of the accident, but it was directed by that officer from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Due to the nature of the accident, its location and clean-up efforts, reporters were kept to its periphery.

