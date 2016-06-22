ALTON – A fire broke out from the yard to the house and spread to a home at 2611 Yager Ave. in Alton on Wednesday morning and caused some serious damage.

The Alton Fire Department responded quickly to the call and extinguished the fire in rapid fashion before it spread any more throughout the home. The call came in about 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

One person was in the house at the time the fire broke out, but escaped unhurt.

“I was trying to clean up the back yard and was burning some brush and it got away from me,” homeowner Virgil Noah said on Wednesday outside the fire. “It got behind the fence and I didn’t realize it until I saw the flames with the awning on fire. The awning took it and it just hit that asphalt siding and took off.”

Noah said he had lived in the house on Yager since 1999, so he has a long history there. He said he was uncertain what he would do at this point after the damage to his home.

“I have to talk to insurance and find out what my options are. I don’t have any idea what I am going to do now,” Noah said.

Noah was a worker on Hanley Industries in Godfrey and is presently laid off.

“I haven’t been inside, so I don’t know the extent of the damage.”

