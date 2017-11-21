FOSTERBURG -The Madison County Sheriff's Office has recovered a body of a missing woman believed to be Kristen Luebbert, 28, of Fosterburg.

Luebbert left home at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, her father, Mark Stone, published on Facebook. He said the family was worried about her, adding she was not responding to calls. Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday morning his office was investigating a traffic crash in Fosterburg, which involved the recovery of a missing woman. Dixon confirmed the woman was dead.

A vehicle matching Stone's description of Luebbert's maroon Hyundai SUV was seen striking mailboxes on Rush Road in the predawn hours of Monday morning, according to Facebook posts from witnesses who owned the mailboxes allegedly struck by that Hyundai.

Reports Tuesday have stated such a vehicle was found in a pond in Fosterburg. This was confirmed by the Madison County Sheriff's Office, which said it will be releasing more information within the next hour.

Stone has also posted on Facebook, saying Luebbert's vehicle was discovered in the pond around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning after apparently losing control and going into the water. Her body was recovered around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

