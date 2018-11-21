EDWARDSVILLE – Two people were charged with several counts Wednesday through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

Jeremy D. Leisgang, 29, and Andrea S. Leisgang, 36, were given several heinous charges allegedly stemming from a series of alleged abuses to three victims in their home from 2016 to the present day. The victims were all under legal age of consent during that abuse, so any information relating to them has not been released by the state's attorney's office. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said the investigation was aided by the Pontoon Beach Police Department, Bethalto Police Department, the Department of Child and Family Services and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center as well as his staff.

Jeremy Leisgang was charged with fifteen counts of criminal sexual assault, all Class 1 Felonies, for allegedly committing acts of various sexual penetrations with victims under 18 years of age. Five of those counts of criminal sexual assault were added for alleged sexual penetrations of victims under 18 years of age with the threat of use of force.

He was also given eleven counts of criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X Felony

Andrea Leisgang was charged with eight counts of criminal sexual assault, each a Class 1 Felony, for alleged various sexual penetrations of the three victims. She was also charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child. Each is a Class X Felony charge.

The oldest of the three victims is a 15-year-old girl, the second oldest is a 14-year-old girl and the youngest is an 11-year-old boy. The allegations allege the abuse began in 2016.

Bonds for each are set at $1 million. If convicted, Jeremy Leisgang faces a mandatory lifetime imprisonment for allegedly victimizing two children. Each Class X Felony is six to 60 years in prison and each Class 1 is four to 15.

