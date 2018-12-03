GILLESPIE – Parents of a 17-year-old Gillespie boy are searching for their son after he reportedly climbed out of his window Sunday night at 309 Park Ave. in Gillespie.

Gaberial DeSherlia is described as a 6'3'' tall white male who walks with a limp and does not have the use of his left arm. He is believed to be wearing a brown leather suede coat. His mother, Tina DeSherlia, said her son has never done anything like this before, adding she is worried about him, because he suffers from epilepsy. At this time Tina DeSherlia said she is unsure if her son escaped on foot or if he was able to obtain a ride from a friend. Regardless, she said he did not take his medication with him, which adds to her worry.

She said police in Gillespie are working on the case. No Amber Alert has been issued, because he is not believed to have been kidnapped. Tina DeShirlia said police told her they are talking to his fellow students to gather more information.

“We don't know if someone talked him into going or if he ran away,” she said.

Anyone with information on this young man's whereabouts are asked to contact the Gillespie Police Department at (217) 839-2922.

