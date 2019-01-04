GRANITE CITY – A former Granite City fourth-grade teacher is again being charged with serious crimes.

Paulina M. Wahala-Suess, 41, was charged in 2011 for possession of heroin. She resigned from her position at Wilson Elementary School, where she worked as a fourth-grade teacher after those charges, and pleaded guilty to them in 2014. Already this year, Wahala-Suess has been charged with one count of residential burglary, a Class 1 Felony.

Wahala-Suess is accused of “knowingly and without authority” entering the home of Shirley Hall in the 2300 block of Iowa Ave. in Granite City with the intent to commit theft on Dec. 31, 2018.

