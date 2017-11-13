AVERY MANESS HAS BEEN FOUND SAFE AND SOUND IN MORO

EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department confirmed they are searching for a 14-year-old East Alton girl.

Avery Maness, a 14-year-old girl from East Alton, was reported missing to police on Sunday, Nov. 12, but has been missing since Friday, police said. A Facebook post being shared also said Maness has been missing since then. As of now, no reports of her being found have been issued.

Maness is 5'3'' and 105 pounds, police said. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Police are unsure of her last whereabouts or possible current location.

Her mother saw her at 9 p.m. Friday night. She took her air conditioner out of her window and climbed from the window. Her last post on Facebook said she wanted a ride to Cottage Hills.

Kandice Jones, the girl's mother, said she may be with a Dylan Moore, who may have been reported missing as well, according to a website. He is listed as 17, but told Jones he was 16.

Anyone who sees Maness should contact the East Alton Police Department at (618) 259-6212.

