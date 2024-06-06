ALTON - Clinical Director Stacy Seitz breaks down Centerstone’s services and mission to help those who are struggling with substance use and mental health.

“The objective is always to expand treatment services, allow people to access our treatment services easily, and educate and reduce the stigma that’s associated with addiction,” Seitz said.

Centerstone has several resources available for people who need recovery support. Whether you’re looking for residential or outpatient treatment, they can help.

Centerstone offers three levels of care at their Fellowship House in Anna, Illinois. While there, patients can take part in medically-assisted withdrawal management services. These services allow patients to safely detox with the support of a medical staff and trained peer support specialists. In addition to detox services, the Fellowship House offers residential and outpatient treatment.

After the 28-day residential program, many clients choose to go to the Centerstone Recovery Transitional Housing program in Marion, Illinois. This three to six-month program teaches independent living skills and helps clients find jobs, reconnect with loved ones and continue their sober lifestyle in a supportive environment.

“A lot of what we wanted to do when we were building our addiction continuum at Centerstone was have every level of care,” Seitz explained. “[The Centerstone Recovery Transitional Housing program] is just a really wraparound approach to giving people a longer amount of time to live in an environment of recovery if they need that.”

Clients can also partake in medication-assisted treatment, or MAT. Seitz explained that MAT uses medication to combat the physical symptoms of withdrawal, allowing patients to focus on counseling and case management services.

“Obviously we have an opiate crisis, and we have had one for a very long time,” Seitz said. “The medication piece allows someone to address the physical symptoms, meaning the withdrawals, the cravings. And once we can get the medication stable in addressing the physical symptoms, then we can really dive deep into addressing those counseling issues, concerns, mental health that might have led to addiction in the first place.”

Focusing on the whole person is an important part of Centerstone’s mission, whether you’re at the Fellowship House or in the Centerstone Recovery Transitional Housing program, or if you’re partaking in their outpatient services. Seitz explained that everybody has individualized needs, and Centerstone tries to address those needs with case management services and other resources.

Looking forward, Seitz hopes to see expanded services and increased conversations around mental health and substance use. She encourages people to reach out early instead of waiting until a situation is unbearable, and she hopes to see more growth in the world of substance use treatment.

“I think that there’s always going to be an ongoing need for education, an ongoing need to reduce stigma associated with addiction, to help those individuals,” Seitz added. “We’re always looking for the next opportunity to help clients.”

For more information about Centerstone, visit RecoverWithUs.org or call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123).

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

