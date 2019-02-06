COLUMBIA, Mo. - Charges have been filed following the Jan. 22 death of Boston Perry, 19, of Bethalto at the Mark Twain Hall at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Carson Latimer of Columbia, Missouri, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance outside of 35g or less of marijuana, which is a Class C Felony. A warrant has been filed against Latimer alleging Latimer sold a bottle of Percocet to Perry. Those pills are what is believed to have led to Perry's death after paramedics were unable to revive him in his room around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

Article continues after sponsor message

According to the warrant,Perry's residence contained 3.7 grams of marijuana as well as an empty prescription bottle originally containing 19 Percocets. A small white pill with a pressed logo was found in a pair of gray sweatpants Latimer placed in the laundry, which matched the imprint of the Percocet found near Perry's bed.

A third party then told authorities Perry wanted to trade Latimer marijuana for Percocet, but Latimer found a new connection for the marijuana, so the third party said Perry outright purchased the Percocet using cash. A third party said they saw Perry consume as many as three of the pills as well.

While the Percocet is believed to be linked to Perry's death, a toxicology report from the Boone County, Missouri Medical Examiners Office has not been completed.

More like this: