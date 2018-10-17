Charges filed in shooting death of Eldon "Twirp" Williams
ALTON – Charges have been announced regarding the shooting death of Godfrey Village Trustee and Realtor Eldon “Twirp” Williams.
Riverbender.com will be live with the press conference at 3 p.m. at the Alton Law Enforcement Center.
Donald M. Nelson, 33, was charged with three counts of first degree murder, each a Class M Felony, for “personally discharging a firearm, shooting Eldon Williams in the head, and knowing such an act created a strong probability for bodily harm to Williams, causing his death. The third count alleges this act occurred during a forcible felony – specifically armed robbery. Nelson was also charged with armed robbery, a Class 1 Felony, as he is alleged to have used the threat of bodily harm from a firearm to get money or property from Williams.
Other charges include one count of criminal trespassing to a residence, a Class 4 Felony, which alleges Nelson was trespassing in the residence of Cynthia Pratt and Stuart Mehl, located at 9 Rosa Avenue in Godfrey, one count of armed violence, a Class X Felony, one count of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 Felony, as it is alleged Nelson had possession of a 9mm handgun despite being convicted with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance in Illinois, and one count of possessing a stolen firearm, a Class 2 Felony, also in regards to that 9 mm handgun.
More information is expected to be released at a 3 p.m. press conference at the Alton Police Department from Alton, Godfrey and Madison County representatives.
