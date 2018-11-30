CARROLLTON – Charges have been filed regarding the dead six-month-old infant discovered in a shallow grave in a farm in Carrollton Wednesday.

Jamia H. Ellis, 22, of Alton, was reported missing from Alton with her six-month-old son. The Carrollton Police Department did a wellness check and found her at the residence of Ryan L. Wheeler, 34, of Carrollton. During additional wellness checks on Ellis, it was discovered her infant had been killed. Police from the Greene County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police (ISP) and Alton Police Department scoured woodlands near the farm Wheeler lived, which is near East Cemetery Road just outside of the Carrollton City Limits, and made the gruesome find of Ellis's dead infant in a shallow grave.

For that death, Ellis is being charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly knowingly causing blunt force trauma to the infant, identified as J.A.E. The incident reportedly occurred Nov. 2, 2018. She was also charged with one count of concealment of a homicidal death, for allegedly knowingly concealing J.A.E.'s body in a wooded area near Carrollton, Illinois following that death. Her bail was set a $1.5 million and she is currently in the custody of the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Wheeler was charged with one count of concealment of a homicidal death, in that Wheeler knowingly helped hide the remains of J.A.E. in a wooded area near Carrollton. His bond was set at $750,000. He is in the custody of the Alton Police Department.

