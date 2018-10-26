WOOD RIVER – A suspect has been named and charged following a police chase Thursday afternoon in Wood River.

Brandon A. Martin, 19, of 875 State Street in Wood River has been charged with two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and offenses related to motor vehicles. These charges came after Martin allegedly attempted to flee police after East Alton Police spotted a vehicle reported stolen at 2:35 p.m. to the Wood River Police Department. It was near Grand Avenue in East Alton.

Wood River Police located the car after East Alton Police lost sight of it, and the driver of that vehicle is said by authorities to have ignored a request to stop and fled from officers. A chase ensued, and a release from the Wood River Police Department stated the driver of that vehicle, who is named as Martin in the release, was unable to complete a left-hand turn on Elble Street at Old St. Louis Road, causing him to strike the curb and damage the front wheel of the vehicle.

Daunted, but not stopped, police said the driver of the vehicle continued southbound on Old St. Louis Road until it approached the intersection of West Ferguson Avenue. A northbound driver then stopped “for the pursuit” in the northbound lane, officers said in a release. Martin then allegedly lost control of the vehicle and struck that second car head-on.

The driver of the suspect vehicle then fled the crash but was apprehended two blocks away following a small foot chase.

A woman in the vehicle, which was struck by the fleeing suspect, was treated on the scene by the Wood River Fire Department before later seeking further medical treatment at a local hospital. There was a small child in that vehicle as well, and police said that the child was unharmed following the collision.

Bond for Martin was set by Judge Janet Heflin at $75,000.

Martin is currently in the custody of the Wood River Jail as he awaits transfer to the Madison County Jail.

