GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Police Department issued a release on its Facebook page Monday afternoon claiming to have identified a body found in an alley Sunday afternoon.

Kodi T. Van Voorst, 25, of Granite City was found with no signs of life behind the Family Video location on Nameoki Road Sunday. The Granite City Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene. An autopsy was conducted Monday morning, and the release stated no signs of foul play were detected. Investigators are currently awaiting the results of a toxicology screening.

The matter is still under investigation from the Granite City Police Department.

