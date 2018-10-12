BETHALTO - The concrete bridge on Albers Lane where it meets Culp Lane is closed until further notice, a post on the Bethalto Police Department stated.

This closure is due to a young male motorist crashing his vehicle into the bridge based on what appears to be wet pavement caused by rainy conditions early Friday night. Bethalto Chief Craig Welch said the motorist is currently fine and was not injured in the collision. He said there was no obvious damage to the bridge threatening its structural integrity at this time, but the closure is due to an abundance of safety.

"The bridge is damaged," he said in a text. "It was strong contact and, due to the age of the bridge, we are closing it until it can be inspected by qualified people. Bridge damage may be superficial, but it's old and dark out. Better safe than sorry."

Welch said he was unsure if any charges would be pressed in the incident, adding it was still under investigation.

