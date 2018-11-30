ALTON – The Alton Police Department is asking the public's help in locating the suspect in Thursday night's homicide in the 3400 block of Bolivar in Alton.

Brian L. Edelen, 30, of Alton has been formally charged with two counts of first degree murder, each a Class M Felony, for allegedly stabbing John C. Jackson, a 41-year-old from Alton, in the neck with a knife Thursday night in the 3400 block of Bolivar. Edelen is currently not in police custody, but bail for him has been set at $10 million.

Edelen is described as a white male standing five feet, nine inches tall, and weighing around 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons commended the work of his detectives with the case in a release sent from the department. He asked for the community's help in finding this man as well.

“My detectives, many of whom have worked 80-90 hours each in the last week, are the best in the business,” he said in a release. “They go without sleep, they stay away from their families and they work so hard to solve the worst crimes quickly. I hope the community will help us find Edelen to bring him to justice for such a heinous crime.”

Sources close to Edelen have told Riverbender.com Edelen was known to be dangerous. They said he had recently been paroled from a five year prison sentence regarding weapons possession by a felon, and indicated that parole may have been violated by similar charges since. Those sources told Riverbender.com they had been attempting to get the Alton Police Department to intervene and take Edelen into custody for some time, but those attempts were not successful.

Anyone with information on Edelen or his whereabouts are asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or by dialing 911 immediately. He is considered armed and dangerous. People are advised not to approach him if seen. Tips may also be sent via Facebook and Twitter to the department.

