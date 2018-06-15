ALTON - Community tips led to Friday morning's raid of a suspected drug house, located in the 200 block of Jefferson.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said members of the community identified the home as a suspected drug house. After a bit of police surveillance, Simmons said officers were sent into the residence in an effort to make drug buys. Shortly after, a search warrant was attained, and that warrant was executed by the Alton Police Department and Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS), which operates much like a SWAT team.

Article continues after sponsor message

Simmons said the raid went without a hitch, having been launched just after 9 a.m. and concluded around 9:30 a.m. He said officers were still on the scene collecting evidence as of 10:20 a.m. Friday.

One person is in custody following the raid, and their name is not going to be released by authorities until charges are formally pressed. Simmons said he expects those charges to come either late Friday or Monday.

While Simmons could not comment on the exact nature of the drugs in question, he did say they were narcotics.

More like this: