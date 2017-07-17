ALTON - The Alton Police Department has made three arrests in the Oakwood Housing Complex mass shooting that occurred on July 8, 2017. The three subjects have been identified as Jomar Warr, Ashton Robinson, and Elizabeth Martinez.

The Madison County State's Attorneys Office has charged Warr with four counts of attempted first degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. His bond has been set at $1,000,000.00. He is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail in Florida.

Robinson has been charged with obstructing justice. His bond has been set at $100,000.00. He is currently in custody at the Volusia County Jail in Florida.

Martinez has also been charged with obstructing justice. Her bond has been set at $200,000.00. She is currently in custody at the Orange County Jail in Florida.

All three subjects will be extradited to the Madison County Jail in the near future.

Three of the victims injured by the gunfire were treated at local hospitals and released. The fourth victim sustained substantial injuries but continues to improve.

Chief of Detectives, Lt. Jarrett Ford, and Detective Andrew Pierson traveled to Orlando and Daytona Beach this past weekend to interview the suspects and gather additional evidence. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

The Alton Police Department would like to thank the Madison County State's Attorneys Office, United States Marshals Service, Volusia County Florida Sheriff's Office, and the Orange County Florida Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this investigation.

