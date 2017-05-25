ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jason "Jake" Simmons told Riverbender.com Cameron D. Matlock, 25, was apprehended while "hiding out" in Maplewood, Missouri late Wednesday afternoon.

Matlock was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following the murder of Derrance Taylor, 34, early in the morning hours of May 14, 2017 (Mother's Day) in the 900 block of Union in Alton. Police responded to a call of shots fired at 4:13 a.m. and found Taylor's body.

Article continues after sponsor message

After Taylor's murder, the Alton Police Department activated the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, who assigned investigators across the region to the case. Alton Police Chief of Detectives Jarrett Ford said the investigators were able to follow leads in the case much better and with much more coverage than one department working alone. The case was headed by Lt. Kris Tharp of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

"Taylor's death was one that did not need to happen," Tharp said. "It occurred within a residential community. A loss of life in this way is always a tremendous tragedy. He was somebody people loved. He was a father, son, brother, and as a community, the City of Alton will not tolerate this type of behavior. The Major Case Squad and the Alton Police Department are working hand-in-hand to bring conclusion to this investigation."

That conclusion was reached last afternoon in Maplewood, Missouri with the help of the U.S. Marshals. Matlock is currently in the custody of the Alton Police Department, and his bail was set at $1 million.

More like this: