GODFREY - As Christmas draws nearer, families are taking every opportunity to keep that sparkle in their children’s eyes.

For their tenth year, the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department and the North Alton Godfrey Business Council have joined together for their annual Breakfast with Santa event to keep that excitement going.

“We are blessed to have all of the people here today,” Business Council President Zeke Jabusch said as he managed operations at the door for the event. “It’s a great partnership and we enjoy providing it every year to members of our community.”

Families from around the area came to the Knights of Columbus Hall at 1713 Stamper Lane to chow down a delicious buffet-style breakfast courtesy of the KC Men’s Club. Santa arrived near the end of breakfast and embraced the kids in huge hugs, asking them if they were enjoying themselves at the breakfast and what was on their Christmas lists.

Godfrey Mayor Michael McCormick came and enjoyed himself at the event, which tries to attend each year.

“I see nothing but smiles,” Mayor McCormick said. “You always hope to see nothing but that!”

After they enjoyed all of their breakfast fixings, a balloon artist shared his skill for twisting and shaping long balloons into fun creations. Among his creations were Princess Elsa’s staff from Frozen, little dogs, butterflies, and of course, balloon santa hats.

“Silly Chris” Carpunky showcased his hilarious and clever magic routine with a Christmas twist for the children in attendance. Throughout his show, he brought several participants to come up and assist him with making his illusions come to life.

As soon as Santa got settled in his comfortable red chair in front of the Christmas tree, he began seeing children and hearing what they wish to find in their stockings in just a few weeks. Volunteers took plenty of photographs that the guests could then take home and cherish forever.

Salvation Army Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis also volunteered his time and resources to help out the Village and Business Council by removing empty plates from tables and cleaning up after the event had ended.

In the past, the annual Snowflake Festival had preceded the Breakfast with Santa event in the same weekend. A few years back, an event was scheduled and forced the division of the events but it had worked out quite well since.

