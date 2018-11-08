Breakfast for a Hero Sunday morning at Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club
ALTON - Roberts Ford, CNB Bank and Trust, Alton Memorial Hospital and Claywell Asset Management will be hosting Breakfast for a Hero from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Alton Wood River Sportsmen’s Club Ballroom.
The breakfast is free for all veterans and their immediate family and will feature a presentation for Tom Reilly, a veteran and author, at 8:15 a.m.
To RSVP for the Breakfast for a Hero contact Terri at 618-433-8881 or terri.schneider@raymondjames.com.
