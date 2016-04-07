GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Edwardsville YMCA Breakers continue to be a dominant force on the YMCA Short Course Nationals scene in Greensboro, N.C., this week with some top finishes.

The Breakers had nine athletes qualify, participating in 42 events.

“We had some great nationals numbers for the YMCA Breakers,” Breakers head coach Bob Rettle said. “We had two Breakers who were ranked in the top five individually in the nation. All our swimmers have performed well here.”

Swim sensation Bailey Grinter recorded the second fastest 50 free qualifying time in meet prelims on Thursday and is headed to finals tonight.

Grinter posted a time of 55.47 in the final heat for eighth place in the 100 backstroke on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kate May was 12th in the 100 butterfly, while Grinter was 13th in the 200 backstroke.

Grinter will also compete in the 100 free on Friday. The top two finals seed by Grinter in the 50 free is an incredible accomplishment, Coach Rettle said.

Elizabeth McPherson swam an excellent race in the backstroke, Rettle said. This is the last YMCA Nationals Meet for seniors May (Purdue) and McPherson (Illinois State).

Rettle said recently that both May and McPherson have been consistent and excellent leaders through their tenure in the Edwardsville Breakers program.

