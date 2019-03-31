EDWARDSVILLE – Civic Memorial softball catcher Braylen Cox had her team’s only RBI of the day on a fifth-inning triple to the fence in right-center field as the Eagles lost to Edwardsville Friday afternoon 7-1 at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The Eagles have been performing very well offensively in the early part of the season, and Cox feels that she’s been playing well also.

“I think I’ve been doing pretty well,” Cox said during a post-game interview. “I was in a funk for a little bit; I think I just needed to up my confidence and really just keep my head in there.”

CM ran into some good Edwardsville pitching, which held them to two hits and the one run on the day. The Eagles did have some chances, particularly in the fifth after Cox’s RBI triple made it 3-1, but couldn’t get over the hump.

“Well, we usually play very well, Cox said. “Today, I think we just had an off-day, considering it was raining, the ball was wet, so it made it a little bit harder.”

Cox’s RBI came when she was able to drive an outside pitch to right center that carried to the fence, scoring Ally Hallstead with CM’s only run of the day.

“I just was really keeping my head in there,” Cox said. “I think it was a little bit outside, because I drove it to right field, and I just came ahead in there, and stepped to it, and drove it out,” she said with a laugh.

With the first month of the season almost at an end, Cox has some good goals for both herself and the Eagles.

“I really want us to keep winning, and accomplishing more throughout the season,” Cox said. “Keep winning.”

And Cox also feels confident of CM’s chances of winning the Mississippi Valley Conference crown and also doing well in the IHSA postseason later on.

“I think if we keep our defense good, and our hitting up, then we’ll do very well in the conference,” Cox said.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

