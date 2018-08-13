Name: Brayden Lee Combs

Parents: Richard and Kaitlyn (Logan) Combs of Bartelso, IL

Birth Weight: 7 lbs 8 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Date: August 7, 2018

Time: 12:44 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Cynthia Combs (18 months)

Grandparents: Frank and Diane Combs of Carlyle, Gundie Logan of Bethalto

Great Grandparents: Frank and Nancy Combs of Belleville, Rita and Richard Warning of Benkelman, NE

