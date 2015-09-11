Name: Braxton Cole Johnson

Mother: Jessica Nichole Johnson

Weight: 2 lbs 12 oz

Length: 14.5 in.

Birthdate: 7/30/15

Time: 11:05 AM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: William Webb (2)

Grandparents: Monica Johnson of East Alton, Kelly and Tab Roberson of Bethalto

Great Grandparents: Sharon and Jim Roe of East Alton, Jean Douglas of Cottage Hills

