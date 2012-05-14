Brant Walker to Announce Candidacy for Alton Mayor
Brant Walker will formally announce his candidacy for Mayor of Alton in the April 2013 election with a press conference tomorrow in front of Strategic Search Services in Alton, Illinois.
WHAT: Announcement of Candidacy
WHO: Brant Walker, Candidate for Mayor
WHEN: 10:00am, Tuesday, May 15, 2012
WHERE: Strategic Search Services, 1001 Brown Street, Alton, IL
For more information, contact Brant Walker at 314-355-6748 (office) or 314-603-9634 (cell).
