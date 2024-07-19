ALTON - As Catdaddy’s owner Cat prepares to retire, his long-time friends and patrons are reflecting on the good times they’ve had at the bar.

Mac Lenhardt, owner of Mac’s, and Brant Walker, former Alton mayor and current mayoral candidate, both noted that they will miss Cat’s presence on Third Street. They compared Catdaddy’s to the bar in the television show “Cheers." They have enjoyed collaborating with Cat throughout the years.

“There’s a community down here,” Walker said. “They help each other all the time. If somebody’s broken down, they help them. If you need something, they’ve got something for you. They take care of each other, and that community permeates the whole town. Everybody’s taken care of down here.”

Walker pointed out that bars have the potential to be “problematic,” but he said that the City of Alton has never had problems with Catdaddy’s. He added that Mac’s and Catdaddy’s have provided food and drink to clean-up crews when downtown Alton floods, and this is just one example of their devotion to helping the people of Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lenhardt has fond memories of his friendship with Cat. When they opened their bars in downtown Alton, the two of them became fast friends. They’ve gone to many baseball games and enjoyed several Las Vegas trips together.

As business owners, Cat and Lenhardt have also collaborated to host block parties. Lenhardt remembers countless early mornings spent picking up trash and cleaning after these parties alongside Cat and the other bar owners in downtown Alton. Their working relationship and friendship have been powerful forces over the past 40 years.

“Cat’s a hard guy not to like. He’s got a big heart,” Lenhardt added.

To that point, Walker noted the many quiet donations that Lenhardt and Cat have made to various organizations around the community. He added that Cat has been “phenomenal” to work with, but also a great business owner to patronize.

While Walker and Lenhardt are both excited for the new Catdaddy’s owners to make the bar their own, they will be sad to see Cat go. However, they said they will treasure the memories they’ve made at Catdaddy’s, and they look forward to all the fun times they’ll continue to have with their friend.

“I don’t know if Cat gave away more beer than he sold,” Walker laughed. “I feel a little bit sad. I’m optimistic about the future. I don’t know what I’m doing when I walk into Catdaddy’s and Cat’s not there at the bar anymore. It’s kind of a sad moment, but I’m super happy for him. I’ll always hold the memories and I wish Cat all the best. He deserves everything that he has coming to him in his retirement.”

More like this: