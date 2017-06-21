Name: Brandtley Joseph Diepenbrock

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents: Debra Rae and Bradley Joseph Diepenbrock of Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 7 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Article continues after sponsor message

Time : 4:29 PM

Date: June 5, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents: Gary & Bonnie Perkins, Alton; Gary & Vickie Diepenbrock, Bethalto

Great Grandparents: Denny & Bert Clowers, Alton; Beverly Diepenbrock, Alton

 