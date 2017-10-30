Brandon Michael Meeks
October 30, 2017 8:25 AM October 30, 2017 8:26 AM
Years of Service: 2006 - Present
Message: Special Thanks to our son Brandon serving today in the US Navy. Love You
(As of 10/2017) Naval Air Crewman EWO
Rank: E6
Flies on the P3 Orion as an electronic warfare operator (EWO). As an EWO he operates multiple systems on board the P3. The P3s primary mission is anti-submarine warfare (ASW).
Submitted By: Tim & Julie Meeks