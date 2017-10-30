Brandon Michael Meeks Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Years of Service: 2006 - Present Message: Special Thanks to our son Brandon serving today in the US Navy. Love You (As of 10/2017) Naval Air Crewman EWO Rank: E6 Flies on the P3 Orion as an electronic warfare operator (EWO). As an EWO he operates multiple systems on board the P3. The P3s primary mission is anti-submarine warfare (ASW). Submitted By: Tim & Julie Meeks Print Version Submit your Tribute watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football