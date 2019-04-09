EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County State's Attorney's Office announced late Monday afternoon that a Madison County jury has convicted a Collinsville man of one count of first-degree murder (Class M ) one count of dismembering a human body (Class X) and one count concealment of a homicidal death (Class 3) after a six-day trial at the Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville.

Brandon L. Chittum (d.o.b. 5/9/1983) was found guilty of first-degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicide. Jury selection began Monday, April 1. The trial began Tuesday afternoon with testimony from several witnesses including retired Captain Scott Golike from the Alton Police Department, several expert witnesses, the victim’s mother, and co-defendant Patrick Chase who was sentenced to 65 years for the same murder and dismemberment in July of 2014.

The jury began deliberating around 11 a.m. today before returning with their verdict 4 hours later.

“After five long years fighting to get this case to trial, it is a great relief to know the remaining half of this murderous duo has finally been held fully accountable for this most gruesome crime against this innocent young woman," Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons said. "This case is a most terrible example of the real-life destruction caused by alcohol and methamphetamine-fueled life of violence.

“Courtney’s death took a terrible toll on so many people around her and, indeed, on our entire community. I pray this verdict will grant some peace to everyone who knew and loved her and to the Citizens of Madison County. We can all sleep much safer knowing he will never walk the streets of our community again.”

First Assistant State's Attorney Crystal Uhe and Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt, both of the State’s Attorney’s Violent Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case in front of Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who will sentence Chittum at a later date. His bond was revoked and he remains in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville where he will await sentencing.

Chittum, who was charged on Dec. 20, 2013, finally faced trial after five years’ delay caused by an appeal, multiple defense continuances and changing of defense counsel.

Chittum could face up to a minimum of sixty-five years in IDOC. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled following the completion of a pre-sentencing investigation, which usually takes six to eight weeks.