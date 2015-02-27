Calhoun’s Brandon Kizer is taking his blazing quickness and elusive running style to Monmouth College to continue his football career.

Kizer recently made a decision to attend Monmouth after considering multiple colleges.

“It felt like more of a family atmosphere at Monmouth,” he said.

The Calhoun quarterback/tailback will return punts and kickoffs next season. This past year against Pleasant Hill, he returned an electrifying punt return for 99 yards. The 99-yard punt return was likely in front of many college recruiters. Monmouth will also try Kizer in the running back position. He played quarterback/runnng back last year for Calhoun.

“The 99-yard punt return was one of the highlights of my season,” Kizer said. “It was right before halftime.”

He also said he wants to improve his 40-yard time to 4.5 seconds. Kizer is working with Lee Russo, a professional, in South Roxana to improve his speed, agility and strength.

The Calhoun gridder said he was welcomed with open arms to the area and said everyone treated him respectfully during the season.

“Everybody here is real nice in Calhoun County,” he said. “When I first moved here, people even invited me to come over for dinner. That meant a lot to me.”

Kizer praised the Calhoun football coaching staff for their help.

“Coach (Aaron) Elmore never gave up on any kid and helped me a lot,” Kizer said. “Coach Nelson was inspirational and had a big heart.”

Kizer said his mother and father have never missed a game and were always supportive of him during his football career.

Angie Kizer said she and her husband are extremely proud of their son for his accomplishments.

“Playing in college has been a goal of his for years,” he said. “I am excited we will be able to go up and watch him play.”

The Calhoun football player also joined the basketball team and had nothing but good things to say about head coach Ryan Graner and staff for their dedication to the players.

The Calhoun star said his goal is to be a starter in college.

“I just want to play football,” he said. “I love the game so much.”

Football has always been a passion for Kizer since he was 5 years old.

“I am proud of how the hard work has paid off,” he said.

