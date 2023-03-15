ALTON - Senior Brandon Hayes Jr. is the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Of The Month for March.

Hayes has been busy throughout his four-year career at Alton High combining being a stalwart on the football team each season and being an active member of the track team as a thrower, but also adding the arts and also Student Council to his overall Redbird high school experience.

Brandon took football seriously during his first two years at Alton High, but he said that since his junior year, "he has fallen in love with the sport."

He really enjoys the teamwork and skill development offered by the coaching staff at Alton High. He added that he was encouraged by coach Eric Dickerson to become a thrower on the track team to stay in shape for football. Brandon mentioned that he was not as excited about it at first, but in spending time with his teammates and learning more about throwing, he has really enjoyed it.

Brandon joined Student Council this year and has been involved with fundraising at sporting events and other events at school. He has also been involved with prom planning. Brandon said that he has started taking school a lot more seriously this year and his goals are to push himself to get better grades and also be a role model that is looked up to not only by his fellow students but also by his younger siblings.

Brandon said that once he started putting more effort into his schoolwork and reaping the rewards of getting higher grades, it may have been contagious around his home as he mentioned some of his younger siblings have also started getting better grades in their studies as well.

Brandon has also developed a rapport with the Student Council moderator, Kristi Doering. He mentioned that Ms. Doering encouraged him to try out for a part in the upcoming spring musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Brandon successfully landed the role of Issachar, one of the brothers of Joseph, and will be performing in that role for shows running April 27th-29th in the Alton High auditorium.

Brandon said he loves being in a positive environment and always wants to help students who need it.

"I want to encourage fellow students to always attend their classes and to not be afraid to talk through any misunderstandings they may have with teachers or fellow students," he said. "I also enjoy being a mentor to help people get work done.

Upon graduation from Alton High, Brandon will be attending either Southern Illinois University at Carbondale or Tyler University in Tyler, Texas, and will be playing football at the next level.

If Brandon is not able to suit up for a team in the NFL down the road, he says he would like to use his computer science and a business degree to start his own business and do something to help children along the way.

