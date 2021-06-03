EAST ST. LOUIS - Edwardsville sprinter Brandon Battle was a triple winner, taking the 100, 200 and 400 meters, while Geo Patrylak won the 3,200 meters as the Tigers won the team title in the Southwestern Conference boys track meet, ran Wednesday afternoon at Clyde C. Jordan Memorial Stadium in East St. Louis.

Edwardsville won with 183 points, with the host Flyers coming in second at 137 points, Collinsville was third with 122 points, O'Fallon came in fourth at 108 points, Belleville West was fifth at 57 points, Belleville East finished sixth at 31 points and Alton was seventh with 28 points.

Battle got the Tigers off to a good start with a win in the 100 meters, coming in at 10.68 seconds, with East Side's Kenneth Buchanon second at 11.02 seconds, Collinsville's Jerry Richardson fourth at 11.17 seconds, Alton's Marty Boey was fifth at 11.22 seconds and Edwardsville's Carson Bateman sixth at 11.27 seconds. Battle also won the 200 meters with a time of 21.76 seconds, with the Flyers' Devontae Ford second at 22.34 seconds, Richardson was fourth at 22.78 seconds, Bateman sixth at 23.07 seconds and East Side's Timothy Cross was eighth at 23.53 seconds.

Battle won his third race of the day in the 400 meters, coming in at 48.58 seconds, with Cross coming in second at 51.47 seconds, Bateman was third at 51.83 seconds, Alton's Gerard Bruce was fourth with a time of 52.23 seconds, Trae Corby of the Redbirds finished sixth at 53.96 seconds and the Flyers' Carlos Akins came in eighth at 55.35 seconds. In the 800 meters, East's Byron Jones won with a time of 1:58.56, with the Kahoks' Theo Paxton third at 1:58.62, Edwardsvile's Ryan Luitjohan was fourth at 1:59.62 and teammate Drew Stover came in seventh at 2:04.46.

Luitjohan was the winner of the 1,600 meters, coming in at 4:33.21, with Collinsville's Trey Peterson third at 4:42.55, Paxton was fourth at 4:53.14, East St. Louis' Davontae Ellard was seventh at 5:24.71 and teammate Wayne Brown came in eighth at 5:25.65. Patrylak won the 3,200 meters at 9:56.43, with Peterson third at 10:17.40, the Tigers' Jacob Grandone was fourth at 10:20.47, Collinsville's Axel Muniz came in fifth at 11:02.07, the Flyers' John Redman was seventh at 12:07.38 and teammate Cortez Sanders was eighth at 12:39.60.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the hurdles races, Ford won the 110 meters with a time of 14.16 seconds, with teammate Damarlynn Taylor third at 15.53 seconds, the Kahoks' Jackson Lee was fifth at 16.46 seconds, Chase West of the Tigers was sixth at 16.89 seconds, Alton's Davon Miller was seventh at 17.60 seconds and Edwardsville's Jake Curry came in eighth at 17.71 seconds. In the 300 meter race, Ford won with a time of 37.92 seconds, Curry was third at 44.28 seconds, West came in fourth at 44.36 seconds, East Side's Samuelton Dancer was fifth at 44.88 seconds, the Redbirds' Simon McClain was sixth at 44.91 seconds and Lee placed seventh at 46.54 seconds.

In the relays, Edwardsville won the 4x100 meters with a time of 42.40 seconds, with East St. Louis second at 43.10 seconds and Collinsville fourth at 44.20 seconds. The Flyers won the 4x200 meters, having a time of 1:30.45, with the Tigers third at 1:31.87 and the Kahoks fifth at 1:33.84. East Side also won the 4x400 meters with a time of 3:28.85, with Edwardsville second at 3:30.20, Alton fifth at 3:35.61 and Collinsville sixth at 3:50.65. In the 4x800 meters, the Tigers won, coming in at 8:16.97, with Alton third at 8:29.63, Collinsville fifth at 9:07.38 and East Side sixth at 9:13.49.

In the field events, Tyrez Rogers of Collinsville and David Granger of East St. Louis tied for first in the high jump, both clearing the bar at 1.85 meters, but Rogers winning the event on the fewest misses tiebreak. Rogers' teammate, Kahlil Thorps-Watt, tied for third with Granger's teammate, Lintez Simmons, both clearing 1.80 meters, with Thorps-Watt coming in third, again on the fewest misses tiebreak, with Tigers' teammates Jordan Brooks and Deshawn Larson coming in a tie for seventh at 1.70 meters, with the duo sharing the points. In the pole vault, Jacob Dyer of the Kahoks won, going over at 3.79 meters, with Lee coming in second at 3.64 meters and the Tigers' Ethan Stukenberg and Carter Knoyle tying for third at 3.34 meters, with Stukenberg taking third on the fewest misses tiebreak.

Brandon Hamilton of the Maroons won the long jump, going a distance of 6.19 meters, with Brooks coming in second at 6.12 meters, teammate Aarion Jackson third, also at 6.12 meters, with Brooks taking a tiebreak for the second-place points, Rogers was sixth at 5.90 meters, teammate Thomas Hills was seventh at 5.81 meters and Alton's Devon Miller was eighth with a leap of 5.70 meters. Brooks took the triple jump with a distance of 13.28 meters, with teammate Malik Allen second at 12.77 meters, Thorps-Watt was fourth at 11.67 meters, the Flyers' Ravion Smith was fifth at 11.61 meters, Hills was seventh at 11.39 meters and Lorenzo Cutler of the Flyers came in eighth at 11.21 meters.

Samuel McCain of East Side won the shot put with a throw of 15.31 meters, with Chris Garcia-Cloud of Collinsville second at 14.19 meters, Edwardsville's Ryan Garrison was fifth at 12.70 meters, teammate Nathan Chapman came in sixth at 12.28 meters, Dancer was seventh at 12.14 meters and the Kahoks' Joshua Chambers was eighth at 11.24 meters. Finally, in the discus throw, the winner was McCain with a toss of 43.93 meters, Garcia-Cloud was second at 43.30 meters, third place went to Smith at 40.60 meters, Chambers was fourth at 38.23 meters, Garrison was fifth at 37.58 meters, Chapman came in sixth at 36.03 meters and Alton's Gage DePew was seventh at 35.65 meters.

In the junior varsity meet, the Tigers won with a score of 153 points, with the Panthers second at 99 points, the Flyers were third with 83 points, the Kahoks came in fourth with 60 points, the Maroons were fifth at 34 points, the Lancers were sixth with 20 points and the Redbirds came in seventh with 18 points.

More like this:

Related Video: