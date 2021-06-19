CHARLESTON - Edwardsville High senior sprinter Brandon Battle swept the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the IHSA Class 3A state boys track meet Saturday at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Battle set two school records in his historic sweep of the sprint races winning the 100 meters in 10.61 seconds and the 400 meters in 46.48 seconds the fastest time in the state and the third fastest in the United States this year at the high school level.

Article continues after sponsor message

Battle also won the 200 meters in 21.65 seconds to complete his sweep of the sprints for the Tigers.

Battle will be running at Eastern Illinois this coming spring.

More details to follow.

Related Video: