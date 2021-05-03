BELLEVILLE - Edwardsville senior sprinter Brandon Battle set two school records, in both the 200 and 400 meters, and also broke a meet record in the 400, while Father McGivney Catholic's Tyler Guthrie broke the school record in the 3,200 meters as the Tigers won the Norm Armstrong Invitational track meet held Saturday at Bob Goalby Field at Belleville West High School.

The Tigers won the meet with 119.5 points, with Mascoutah coming in second at 111.5 points, East St. Louis placed third with 96 points, fourth place went to Collinsville with 78.5 points, and rounding out the top five was Cahokia with 57 points. Triad came in sixth with 47.5 points, seventh place went to the host Maroons with 44 points, Belleville East was eighth with 43 points, ninth place went to O'Fallon with 37 points, and finishing in 10th place was Springfield High with 33.5 points.

Alton came in 11th place with 33 points, in 12th place was Carterville at 13.5 points, the Griffins came in 13th place with 10 points, Waterloo was in 14th place with six points and Granite City was 15th with four points.

Battle won the 400 meters with a time of 47.56 seconds, breaking the school record of 48.28 seconds set by Dameon Morgan in 2011, and also broke the meet record of 48.34 seconds set by East St. Louis' Omar Banner in 1992. His winning time of 21.46 seconds also broke his own school record set Apr. 22 in a triangular meet.

Guthrie set a new school record of 9:47.24 to win the 3,200 meters, finishing ahead of Edwardsville's Geo Patrylak, who had a time of 9:58.27. Jacob Grandone of the Tigers was fifth at 10:40.86. Guthrie was the only runner for the Griffins in the meet.

Edwardsville also won the 4x100 relay in 42.63 seconds, with Battle running the anchor leg at 9.6 seconds, with the other Tiger relay teams coming in second. The 4x200 meter team had a time of 1:33.26. the 4x400 team came in at 3:31.87 and the 4x800 team was clocked in 8:16.69.

Alton's Marty Boey won the 100 meters with a time of 11.00 seconds, with Triad's C.J. Edison placing fourth at 11.25 seconds. Jerry Richardson of Collinsville came in fifth in the 200 at 23.32 seconds. East Side's Timothy Cross was third in the 400 with a time of 52.38 seconds and the Tigers' Mason Miller was fifth with a time of 53.29 seconds.

O'Fallon's Alex Tillock won the 800 meters with a time of 1:58.16, with the Kahoks' Theo Paxton coming in second at 1:59.38. Ryan Luitjohan of the Tigers and Patrylak went one-two in the 1,600 meters, Luitjohan winning with a time of 4:28.45 and Patrylak coming in at 4:47,20. Alton's Christian Kotzamanis was third with a time of 4:49.00.

The hurdles races were swept by the Flyers' Devontae Ford, winning the 110-meter hurdles at 14.53 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 38.72 seconds. In the 110 meters, East Side's Demarlynn Taylor was second, coming in at 15.59 seconds, and Collinsville's Jackson Lee was sixth at 17.06 seconds. Boey came in third in the 300 meters with a time of 43.18 seconds, with Triad's Chase Harmon coming in sixth at 44.86 seconds.

In other relay race results, East St. Louis was third in the 4x100 race with a time of 44.07 seconds, Triad was fifth at 44.31 seconds and Alton came in sixth at 44.67 seconds. In the 4x200 relay, Mascoutah won with a time of 1:32.05, East St. Louis was third at 1:34.26 and Collinsville was sixth at 1:39.00. The Flyers won the 4x400 race, coming in at 3:28.62, with Alton placing fifth at 3:43.94. The Indians won the 4x800 meter race with at time of 8:14.13, Collinsville came in fifth at 9:22.58 and the Flyers were sixth at 9:38.81.

In the field events, Tyrez Rogers of Collinsville, the Kahoks' Khalil Thorps-Watt, Lintez Simmons of the Flyers and Granite's Kory Duich all jumped 1.75 meters, with Rogers winning, Thorps-Watt second, Simmons fourth and Duich fifth on the basis of the fewer misses tiebreak. Juliano Cigliana of Triad and Romeo Morton of Springfield tied for second, with Morton winning on fewer misses.

The Knights' Caleb Rutz won the pole vault with a jump of 4.19 meters, with Lee coming in second at 3.81 meters, Collinsville's Jacob Dyer was part of a four-way tie for third with Triad's Jackson Buck at 3.66 meters, Dyer coming in third on fewer misses. In thel long jump, Elijah McCauley of the Lancers won the event at 6.50 meters, with Rogers finishing with a leap of 6.20 meters, the Tigers' Jordan fourth at 6.13 meters and the Redbirds' Devon Miller sixth at 6.02 meters.

Cahokia's Nicholas Deloach won the triple jump with a distance of 13.19 meters, Brooks coming n third at 12.88 meters, East Side's Lorenzo Cutler came in fifth at 11.92 meters and Lee was sixth with a jump of 11.69 meters. Mascoutah's Barry Evans was the winner of the shot put with a throw of 15.56 meters, second place went to Samuel McCain of the Flyers, having a throw of 15.06 meters, East Side's Kavontay Samelton was third at 13.88 meters, Cole Van Tighem of Triad was fourth with a toss of 13.26 meters and sixth place went to the Kahoks' Chris Garcia-Cloud with a distance of 12.58 meters. Evans also won the discus throw with a toss of 52.46 meters, Garcia-Cloud was second at 45.20 meters, Edwardsville's Ryan Garrison was fourth at 36,70 meters and the Tigers' Nathan Chapman came in fifth with a throw of 36.70 meters.

