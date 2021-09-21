EDWARDSVILLE - The new Five Guys will open Thursday at 1990 Troy Road in Edwardsville after much anticipation.

Five Guys General Manager Brittney Watkins, an East Alton native, and East Alton-Wood River High School graduate, said the doors will open at noon on Thursday.

Burgers, fries, and milkshakes are Five Guys’ specialty. Watkins said everything is freshly prepared.

“We don’t use any ground beef or items in freezers,” she said. “We prepare our fresh ingredients every morning.”

While waiting for burgers, people are served peanuts an interesting twist.

Watkins stressed Five Guys also has hot dogs, veggie options for vegetarians, grilled cheese, a BLT, and other menu items for those who want something different.

“I have been with Five Guys for about four years and I love it,” Watkins said. “I love having this in the area and I am looking forward to working with the people in our region.

"We are looking to be very busy from the start. We will move to full hours in about two weeks, but we open Thursday and at first, will go noon to 6 p.m.”

The Five Guys fries are double-cooked in 100 percent peanut oil and all items are hand-prepared daily. The furnishings at the Edwardsville location are all brand new, Watkins said.

Watkins said they have quite a few students who will be on staff from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville and over the next two weeks, first-hand training will ensue. She expects a large customer base from nearby SIUE students.

“Everything is brand new here and shiny,” she said. “Recruiting personnel has gone really well, although we are always looking for more to apply.”

For more information, visit:

https://restaurants.fiveguys.com/1990-troy-road

Or call (618) 307-5988.

