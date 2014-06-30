Alton, Ill. – The US Army Corps of Engineers and the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation are partnering to offer this exciting summer adventure camp to get your kids enjoying the outdoors! Our upcoming summer camp opportunity is BrainSTEM Camp, July 21st-23rd at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton, IL. Campers will develop and design their own engineering marvels to solve everyday problems during this five day camp. We will use science, technology, engineering and math to create a perfect container for eggs, use simple machines to create a cool Rube Goldberg contraption, generate our own electricity from the sun, and much more! This camp is for kids ages 8 and up.

You must pre-register for camps! For more information about BrainSTEM Camp, call (618) 462-6979 or visit www.mtrf.org to see a complete list of summer camp opportunities.

