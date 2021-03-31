PEORIA – Bradley scored seven unanswered runs Tuesday to defeat SIUE 7-2 and snap the Cougars' five-game winning streak Tuesday night at Dozer Park.

The Cougars dropped to 11-10 with the loss. Bradley improved to 6-9 with the win.

"It's tough to jump out to an early lead and then give it up," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "It was a tough night overall."

SIUE loaded the bases in the ninth on three consecutive singles, but did not score a run.

The Cougars got the scoring started quickly, manufacturing a run in the first inning. Brett Johnson walked to start the game, advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw and then to third on a passed ball. Connor Kiffer drove home Johnson with a single to right field.

Ole Arntson led off the second inning with his second home run of the year to extend SIUE's lead to 2-0.

Bradley got on the board, picking up an unearned run in the third before taking the lead for good in the fourth.

After loading the bases on three walks, Eli Rawlinson hit a smash to third that caromed off Raul Elguezabal's glove, allowing two to score. Ryan Vogel added a sacrifice fly in the inning to give the Braves a 4-2 cushion.

The Braves scored three more times on three hits in the fifth to lead 7-2. Rawlinson added two more RBIs on a hit in the inning. Rawlinson finished 2-4 with 4 RBIs.

"We didn't make some plays that allowed them to score some runs," Lyons added. "They just kind of chipped away."

Four Bradley relievers kept the Cougars off the scoreboard, limiting SIUE to just four hits after the fourth inning, three of which came in the ninth.

"After the first two innings we just couldn't get much going," Lyons said. "We grounded into four double plays and that's not a very good recipe for scoring runs."

Steven Pattan was the only Cougar with more than a hit, finishing 3-4.

Quin Waterhouse (0-2) suffered the loss. He allowed two runs without recording an out in the fourth inning. Brant Glidewell started and worked three innings. He allowed a single unearned run on three hits. He struck out three.

"Brant had a nice start," Lyons said. "He threw strikes and that is what he does."

Troy Hickey (1-2) tossed 2 2/3 innings of relief for Bradley to claim the win.

The Cougars return to Ohio Valley Conference play with a weekend series beginning Friday at Morehead State.

