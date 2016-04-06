PEORIA – Bradley scored four runs in the first inning Tuesday and downed SIUE 7-2 in college softball at Laura Bradley Park.

The Braves improved to 12-18 for the season while the Cougars dropped to 12-17.

SIUE returns to Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Saturday against Morehead State. The Cougars also play host to Eastern Kentucky Sunday for a noon doubleheader. All four games are set for Cougar Field.

SIUE Head Coach Sandy Montgomery said the Cougars need to put more emphasis on toughness, preparation and focus.

"That will be our theme for the rest of the year," she added.

"We just need to do a better job in warmup," outfielder Jordan LaFave said. "We have to be focused with each practice swing." The Cougar senior said she can provide advice to her teammates as to how to get past the ups and downs of a season but each player is going to have to figure out what works for them so the group can grow as a team.

Ashley Koziol, 5-11, took the loss Tuesday for the Cougars. The Braves finished with nine hits against the Cougars, including an RBI triple by Elizabeth Leonard and a two-run homer by Alyson Clemente in the first inning.

SIUE cut the lead to 4-2 in the top of the second when OVC Player of the Week Alyssa Heren picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice. LaFave added a sacrifice fly that scored Amy Hunt from third base.

The Cougars left eight runners on base for the game.

"We're underachieving right now," said Montgomery. "We're not executing when we have runners in scoring position."

Bradley added three more runs total for Bradley winner Julie Kestas, 3-9.

"We're going to come back home and be ready to go for the games this weekend," LaFave said.

