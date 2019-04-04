PEORIA, Ill. – Bradley scored a run in the seventh to break a 6-6 tie and then added two more in the eighth for a 9-6 win over SIUE Wednesday at Dozer Park.

The Cougars fell to 9-17 overall. Bradley improved to 14-10.

Bradley designated hitter Eli Rawlinson took a 2-2 pitch from Adam Drewry over the left field wall to break the 6-6 tie in the seventh inning.

The Cougars opened the scoring with a five-run fourth inning, but ultimately couldn't hold the lead.

"This was a tough loss," SIUE Head Coach Sean Lyons said. "After gaining momentum with the big lead in the fourth, we were unable to hold it. We need to win games like this if we want a successful season."

SIUE batted around in the fifth. Jack Rigoni reached on an error to start the inning and Dustin Woodcock sent him to third with a one-out double. Brock Weimer brought Rigoni home with a sacrifice fly to open the scoring. Raul Elguezabal singled ahead of Peyton Cordova-Smith who singled to drive home a run. Justin Perkins then doubled to score two. Following a walk to Aaron Goecks, Jordan Ross picked up an RBI with a hit through the left side to chase Bradley starter Jed Moscot.

"That was a great two-out rally in the fourth that started with Weimer's sacrifice fly," Lyons added. "Jordan Ross had a long at-bat and came up with a big hit."

The Cougars finished with seven hits from seven different players. Perkins was 1-3 with two RBIs. Ross finished 1-3 with a walk. Woodcock was 1-3 and extended his season-long hitting streak to 11 games.

Bradley answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning and began chipping away at SIUE's lead. The Braves scored with the help of a balk and an error in the inning.

Dan Bolt and Connor O'Brien each singled and Eli Rawlinson added a sacrifice fly as Bradley tied the game with three runs in the fifth.

Bradley took the lead with a run on a pair of hits in the sixth. A Brendan Dougherty double drove home the run.

O'Brien led Bradley at the plate. He was 3-4 with an RBI and a run. Rawlinson was 2-3.

The Cougars answered in the bottom half of the inning when Eric Giltz grounded out to drive in Goecks to tie the score. Goecks opened the inning with a bunt single and moved to second on a walk to Ross. Rigoni laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners.

"The guys did a nice job of manufacturing a run in the seventh after Bradley had taken the lead," Lyons said.

Drewry (1-3) allowed two runs in two innings in the loss for SIUE.

Ryan Byrd started for the Cougars and worked four innings, allowing two runs, only one of which was earned. He struck out three and walked only one.

"Byrd gave us a solid four innings," Lyons said. "He has been working to command the strike zone better. He did that tonight."

Brian Schrimmer improved to 2-0 with the win in relief for Bradley. He worked 2/3 of an inning. Allan Beer pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his sixth save. Seven Bradley pitchers combined to strike out 13 SIUE hitters.

"Offensively, I was disappointed in the number of strikeouts," Lyons said. "We must improve in that area."

SIUE next travels to Morehead, Kentucky for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series with Morehead State beginning Friday.

"We have a tough road series at Morehead State," Lyons said. "We'll turn our focus to them."

